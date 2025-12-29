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What TRS Trustees Actually Do (and Why It Matters for Your Pension + TDA)
Former TRS trustee and current candidate David Kazansky breaks down how board decisions affect your pension and TDA.
May 7
•
Emily Maretsky
6
5
1
April 2026
Owed Taxes This Year? Sorry - It's Probably You, Not Your Accountant...
How to tackle taxes now for a rosier April 2027 :)
Apr 15
•
Emily Maretsky
1
1
The NY Tier 6 Pension Problem - Part 2
Some Tier 6 educators are paying $100,000s more into a pension system that will pay them far less in retirement 😫 Let's check out the math...
Apr 1
3
3
March 2026
The NY Tier 6 Pension Problem - Part 1
If you’re a NYC educator in Tier 6, this directly impacts how long you work—and how much you retire with.
Mar 25
•
Emily Maretsky
5
7
1
8 Pictures That Will Teach You The Basics of Investing
Let's talk about how investing works + some personal updates
Mar 5
8
4
1
January 2026
Short Term Disability Insurance Paid Me $30,000 After I Had My Son
Why short term disability insurance is my #1 recommendation for folks planning to start a family!
Jan 29
•
Emily Maretsky
14
2
The Roth TDA Is Live: Should You Switch Your Contributions?
How to think through your decision without overcomplicating it.
Jan 22
•
Emily Maretsky
7
1
I Nearly Obliterated My Travel Budget Chasing "The Bucket List Trip"
Even personal finance experts get tempted by shiny objects, friends 😅
Jan 15
•
Emily Maretsky
7
3
1
Top 5 Teacher Financial Planner Newsletters of 2025
Take a few minutes to refresh on my most popular financial topics for educators and prep for a successful 2026!
Jan 7
5
December 2025
We Spent $160,000 in 2025 - Here's Where It Went
Check out my household's 2025 spending in review!
Dec 29, 2025
•
Emily Maretsky
28
8
Why Educators Thrive with Financial Planning
Let's talk about spending money to make money and gain confidence in your finances!
Dec 11, 2025
•
Emily Maretsky
3
November 2025
New Year, New Health Insurance Plan: All About the NYCE PPO Plan
See why NYCE PPO might be worth considering — and what to watch out for.
Nov 25, 2025
•
Emily Maretsky
5
© 2026 Emily
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