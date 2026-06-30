Happy beginning of summer to all of my educator friends! You deserve all of the beach days, big travels, long lunches, and relaxing hobbies after a demanding school year :)

Later this summer, I’ll write about a few financial to-dos you may want to tackle during your time off (the things we never seem to get around to during the busy season!). But for now, take it easy.

I know I’ve been a little quiet here lately. The newsletter has been on the back burner with everything else going on. Honestly, I’ve been through the ringer these last few months with IVF. After a third failed embryo transfer in March, I found out that my fallopian tubes are damaged and I’ll need surgery to remove them. Then came two more egg retrievals in May and June, one that was a complete failure and another that I’m still waiting on results for.

Fertility treatment has been draining on so many levels (time! money! physical and emotional well-being!), but there have been bright spots too. We wrapped up another school year with Rory, and this has also been one of my busiest seasons yet for onboarding new financial planning clients.

This summer, I’m changing things up. We’re taking a break from IVF, heading out on a big vacation in a couple of weeks, and I’m taking a good chunk of the summer off to adventure around NYC with Rory.

I’m hoping you’ll see me in your inbox a few times over the summer as well. I’ve got a long list of financial topics and questions that I’m excited to write about.

Thanks for being here, as always. I appreciate having a space to occasionally vent just as much as I hope you enjoy learning a little money knowledge!

Plug for Financial Planning

I am pausing new financial planning client onboarding for July and August, but I’m ready if you are for a fall start!

What can financial planning help with?

Planning out college savings for a child - whether they’re 17 months or 17 years old

Minimizing monthly student loan payments, and ensuring you’re on track for PSLF or Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Seeing what your retirement plan looks like for retiring at 55, 58, or 63 (and if you should make any adjustments)

Getting your side hustle finances organized (and paying those quarterly tax payments)

Tackling your monthly budget and savings up for travel, the holidays, or a home down payment

Creating a strategy based on your risk tolerance, timeline, and taxes for your retirement and investment accounts

I help folks with all of these topics and more through financial planning! Check out Comprehensive Financial Planning for ongoing support and accountability, and one-time reviews with One-Time Financial Plans. Schedule a free consultation call and let’s discuss your situation! Next open spot for new clients starts in October.

Schedule a free consultation call

Big Changes to Tier 6

Many folks have been advocating for changes to the Tier 6 pension rules in New York, and with the state budget approved last month, some of those changes have finally come to fruition.

Has Tier 6 finally been “fixed?” I wouldn’t go that far. The biggest change is only helpful for a portion of members, while many educators won’t be affected at all.

I’ve written before that the two biggest challenges with Tier 6 are the retirement age rules and the employee contribution rates. You can read more about those here. The changes in the new state budget improve the retirement age requirements for some members, but that’s about it.

The Big Score: Introduction of 58/30

Under the old Tier 6 rules, some educators needed to work for 40 years before they could retire without a penalty. Since the retirement age was 63 regardless of years of service, someone who started teaching at age 23 would have to work until age 63 before collecting their full pension.

With the new changes, educators can now retire at age 58 if they have 30 years of service. That cuts up to five working years for educators who started in the system at age 28 or younger.

Is this a win for every Tier 6 teacher? No. It primarily benefits educators who started young and plan to stay in the system for a full career. It doesn’t change much for career changers or educators who won’t reach 30 years of service.

If you’re someone who can take advantage of 58/30, though, it’s a great time to revisit your retirement plan. Yes, you’ll be able to retire earlier, but working fewer years also means a smaller pension and fewer years to contribute to retirement savings. That’s perfectly fine, as long as you’re saving enough in your TDA and other investment accounts to support an earlier retirement.

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The Big Miss: No Change to Employee Pension Contribution Rates

Tier 6 educators contribute A LOT MORE of their salaries toward the pension over the course of their careers. For some educators, that’s hundreds of thousands of dollars more than Tier 4 members.

Tier 6 educators contribute between 3% and 6% throughout their careers, while early Tier 4 members contribute just 3% for their first 10 years.

There was hope that the new legislation would reduce those contribution rates, but unfortunately that didn’t happen for educators. Some other public employee unions did receive modest contribution reductions, although they did not receive a 58/30 retirement provision.

What else? NYC has longer to pay off their pension obligations

The city has also been given more time to pay off its pension obligations.

NYC has been facing some budget pressure, so the state approved a plan allowing the city to spread those pension payments over a longer period of time.

I don’t expect this to affect educators’ pensions. Pension benefits are protected under New York law, although it does technically mean the pension system will remain somewhat less funded for a longer period of time. Personally, I’m not concerned about this change.

The Takeaway

The 58/30 policy is great news for educators who started young and plan to stay in the DOE. I’ve re-run retirement projections for a few of my Tier 6 financial planning clients who are affected by the new plan, and I’ve loved sharing news that allows for earlier retirement and/or stronger retirement projections!

Do I wish the Tier 6 changes had gone further? Absolutely. There’s still more to be done to lower employee contribution rates and advocate for earlier retirement for all members.

That’s all for this week—talk soon!

Emily

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Educated Financial Planning offers comprehensive financial planning, one-time financial plans, and hourly financial services. We are a fiduciary, fee-only firm and do not sell financial products.

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Educated Financial Planning, LLC is a registered investment advisor offering advisory services in New York and in other jurisdictions where exempted. This newsletter is for informational purposes only. Opinions expressed herein are solely those of Educated Financial Planning, unless otherwise specifically cited. Material presented is believed to be from reliable sources and no representations are made by the firm as to other parties’ informational accuracy or completeness. All information or ideas provided should be discussed in detail with an advisor, accountant or legal counsel prior to implementation.