This story starts on April 14th, 2023. Rory was just a a few months old, and I was a little behind on life admin - AKA I was reviewing my tax return the night before it was due.

We owed a surprise $20,000 in taxes that year 🫣 I knew that we were going to owe taxes that year and had set some money aside for this - I hadn’t been paying estimated taxes on my then-financial coaching business, nor my Math for America stipends. But I was not prepared for the magnitude of what we owed!

When I finally got a chance to review all of my tax docs, I found the source of our tax issues. Sure, the lack of side biz and fellowship income withholding didn’t help, but the real issue was my regular teaching income! My NYC DOE paystub withholding was wayyy below where it should have been, even though I had gotten a tax refund in previous years and had never changed my withholdings (still a mystery to this day!).

All this to say - if you owed money on your taxes this year, you’re not alone. Every year, I hear from teachers who are surprised to find out they owe hundreds or even thousands of dollars when they file.

I know it’s so tempting to blame a tax bill on a bad accountant who didn’t find all of the right tricks, but there’s truly not much an accountant can do for W2 folks like educators once the end of the year has passed.

The good news is that you can usually fix this yourself for next year. The key is making adjustments NOW, not next spring! I updated my DOE withholdings and got proper business books set up in 2023 after my tax bomb, and since then, have returned to getting a tax refund each year.

So, let’s talk about why you might owe taxes, and how to fix this for your April 2027 self:

Why You Owe Taxes When You File

I review a lot of tax returns for my financial planning clients! “Fixing taxes” is actually one of the biggest reasons that folks come in my door.

When someone owes taxes, in most cases, it comes down to one or more of these three things:

Not enough taxes are being withheld from their paycheck OR They’re making side income and not paying taxes on it OR Something happened in their investment accounts and they didn’t account for taxes on it

Essentially, they owe taxes because throughout the year, they were not paying enough in taxes on their income or investments, and the rest came due when they filed their tax return.

What to do now (not next April)

If you owed money this year, here are the three steps I’d focus on:

1. Check your W4 for your regular paycheck withholdings

When a client owes taxes, the first place I check (after their tax return, of course), is the federal withholdings box on their paystub. Most of the time, this number is too low!

Now, taxes vary so much from person to person! Income, deductions, filing status, pre-tax deductions, side income - these are all factors that affect taxes. However, if you’re noticing that your federal withholdings are less than 10% of your gross pay minus pre-tax deductions (ex. TDA/403(b) contributions), that’s a flag that you might be under-withholding here. That percentage goes up the more you earn.

To fix this, update your withholdings so that they are accurate to you/your family’s current situation, and/or elect to increase your withholding rate or add an extra flat dollar amount to be withheld.

2. Look at your full income picture

Many educators I know have extra sources of income! If you have a 1099 job, receive fellowship income, or earn business income (yes, even cash or Venmo/Zelle), you need to be sure you’re setting aside taxes for this.

You can pay estimated federal and state taxes quarterly, else, you can increase your W4 withholdings enough to cover this. But make sure you run the math either way you go.

3. Get some professional help

It is realllly hard to get help with taxes once the tax year has passed - it’s hard to make changes that late in the game and good accountants often book up weeks before the tax filing deadline.

If you want help with understanding your taxes, estimating withholdings, setting up your books for your side biz, now is the time to create a strategy and get organized for 2027. Reach out to a financial planner (hi, it’s me 👋) or an accountant now.

And I’d say, especially if you owe taxes from investments (selling funds, getting an inheritance, taking RMDs, receiving company stock, etc.) - let a professional help you out with that. Good advice can save you so much over the long run!

Looking for help with financial planning?

Want help with tax planning, saving for retirement, optimizing your investments, saving for college, paying down student loans, and making sure your protected in case of emergency? I help folks with this type of planning regularly through financial planning! Check out Comprehensive Financial Planning for ongoing support and accountability, and one-time reviews with One-Time Financial Plans. Schedule a free consultation call and let’s discuss your situation!

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That’s all for this week—talk soon!

Emily

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Educated Financial Planning, LLC is a registered investment advisor offering advisory services in New York and in other jurisdictions where exempted. This newsletter is for informational purposes only. Opinions expressed herein are solely those of Educated Financial Planning, unless otherwise specifically cited. Material presented is believed to be from reliable sources and no representations are made by the firm as to other parties’ informational accuracy or completeness. All information or ideas provided should be discussed in detail with an advisor, accountant or legal counsel prior to implementation.