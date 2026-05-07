Hope all is well and happy Teacher Appreciation Week! If you haven’t already taken advantage of some of the deals of educators this week, here’s a great list to check out, from free cookies, coffee, and workout classes :)

This week, is a little different - I’m featuring the first guest writer for this newsletter! David Kazansky is a current teacher, former TRS Trustee, former UFT pension representative, and current candidate for the TRS Board of Trustees (election on May 13th!).

David’s guest piece below gives us some insight on what TRS trustees do in their role, and how it affects your pension and TDA. Read on!

What TRS Trustees Actually Do and Why It Matters for Your Pension, by David Kazansky

Most NYC educators don’t spend much time thinking about the Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS) board.

That’s understandable. Your focus is on your students, your day-to-day work, and your families, not the governance structure behind your pension.

But the TRS board of trustees plays a central role in the long-term health of the system, and the decisions made there can have real implications for your retirement over time.

During my nine years on the TRS board, I was directly involved in shaping both investment strategy and the policies that guide how the system operates. I’d like to share some real examples of the decisions and policies the board has worked on ove the past few years.

What does a TRS trustee actually do?

At a high level, trustees oversee the pension fund and make decisions about how it is managed and invested.

That responsibility generally falls into a few key areas:

Overseeing investments

TRS invests across a range of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, real estate, private equity, and more. Trustees review investment strategies, monitor performance, and evaluate whether the overall portfolio is positioned to meet long-term obligations.

While I was on the board, we made important changes to the TDA investment options. We replaced an underperforming bond fund with a balanced fund that better reflected a mix of stocks and bonds, eliminated another underperforming option, and introduced low-cost U.S. and international equity index funds. These additions gave members access to more efficient, lower-fee investment choices.

Setting policy

The board adopts policies that guide how the system operates. These include the Investment Policy Statement, which defines how the fund approaches risk and return, as well as policies related to responsible contracting and long-term investment strategy.

For example, I was part of the team that developed TRS’s Investment Belief Statement and helped streamline the Investment Policy Statement to better define how the fund approaches risk, return, and long-term obligations. That work helped create a clearer framework for decision-making across the system.

In addition, I have always believed that our pension fund can generate strong returns while also supporting working people and the broader economy. That approach was reflected in several major decisions made during my time on the board. TRS divested from private prisons and became a national leader in divesting from fossil fuel reserve owners. We also adopted a net-zero framework to begin addressing long-term environmental risks within the portfolio.

Fulfilling fiduciary duty

Trustees have a legal obligation to act in the best financial interests of members and beneficiaries. That means asking questions, evaluating trade-offs, and making decisions with a long-term perspective.

The Board of Trustees focuses heavily on oversight. When asset managers presented to the board, I consistently pushed for lower fees, greater transparency, and stronger accountability. I also raised concerns about how workers were treated within the companies these managers invested in, including efforts to avoid unnecessary layoffs used to boost returns. Even small differences in fees and practices can have significant long-term impacts on the fund. There were times when proposals looked strong on paper but raised concerns around cost, risk, or long-term fit, and in those moments I pushed for deeper analysis before moving forward.

To strengthen the board’s review process, I helped establish a protocol for teacher trustees to meet with asset class consultants in advance of board meetings. This allowed for more thorough analysis and better-informed decision-making before proposals reached a vote.

Learned more about the TRS Board of Trustees? Share this post with another educator! Share

Your Voice, Your Choice

On May 13, TRS members will vote in an in-school election for a teacher-member trustee.

I am currently a NYC educator and previously served as a TRS trustee for nine years. During that time, I worked on investment policy, asset allocation, and board governance, and later worked with trustees from pension systems across the country on these same issues.

I am running because I believe this role requires experience, preparation, and a commitment to asking the right questions, along with making sure members have clear, accessible information about how decisions are made. I’m engaged, prepared, and willing to ask difficult questions to ensure that every decision is made in the long-term best interest of TRS members.

The TRS board may operate in the background, but the decisions made there have long-term consequences for every member of the system.

On May 13, there will be an in-school, secret ballot election for the teacher-member trustee position and I am running in that election to bring experienced, engaged, and transparent oversight to the role.

I hope you’ll consider electing me to represent you on the NYC TRS Board.

*NOTE: Thanks to Emily for the opportunity to contribute. I’ve followed her work for years and appreciate her focus on making financial topics more accessible to NYC educators.

Thanks so much to David for joining us this week, and don’t forget to vote on May 13th!

That’s all for this week—talk soon!

Emily

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