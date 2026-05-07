Teacher Financial Planner

Teacher Financial Planner

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Meridith Emmer's avatar
Meridith Emmer
3d

I’m an EA in a superintendent’s office in the Bronx. So not a teacher but still in TRS. Do we also vote?

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Mariela Perez's avatar
Mariela Perez
4d

I'm an itinerant speech teacher on the DOE and I don't have a school to vote in. How can I get a ballot?

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